District hires new No. 2 in leadership reshuffle

Tiffany Bone was hired Monday by the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board as an assistant superintendent to oversee secondary curriculum, student services and desegregation.

Bone is joining the district from Arkansas Tech University, where she recently received her doctorate degree in educational leadership and was a visiting assistant professor.

She was previously an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for two years in the Pine Bluff School District and was principal of Davis Elementary School in Bryant for seven years. Earlier in her career, she worked in the Hope and Nevada County school districts.

Bone will be part of the new leadership team in Jacksonville/North Pulaski, after the retirement at the end of this month of Superintendent Tony Wood.

Bryan Duffie, currently the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district's assistant superintendent for support services, will become the district's superintendent July 1. Gregory Hodges, an elementary principal in the Greenbrier School District, was selected earlier this year to be one of the district's two assistant superintendents starting in the 2017-18 school year.

Jeremy Owoh, currently the Jacksonville district's assistant superintendent for curriculum, is resigning this month to be assistant commissioner for teacher effectiveness and licensure in the Arkansas Department of Education.

Wood told the School Board that he feels really good about the foundation that has been established for the district, which will mark its first year of operation independent of the Pulaski County Special School District on July 1.

"It's been a really nice educational experience for me," Wood said. "It's been a nice couple of chapters to close out that 45 years that they mentioned tonight,which only means that I'm old but I'm OK with that. I'm appreciative of the opportunity to be part of this community."

Metro on 06/06/2017