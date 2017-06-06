Josh Duggar seeks to join sisters' lawsuit over release of details in sex-abuse case

Josh Duggar is seeking to join his sisters’ lawsuit involving the release of sensitive information in his sexual abuse investigation, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Four of his sisters — Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar — sued officials with the city of Springdale and magazine In Touch Weekly in May.

Police investigated accusations of sexual abuse against Josh Duggar in December 2006 related to alleged offenses that happened between March 2002 and March 2003.

[DOCUMENT: Read full lawsuit filed by Duggar sisters]

Attorneys for the sisters said Springdale officials acted "hastily and improperly" in releasing details of the investigation to the magazine, which they say intended to exploit the four "for [its] own gain."

In a motion, Josh Duggar's attorney says interviews provided to law enforcement should not have been released and were expected to remain confidential.

"Despite the clear language of the Arkansas law, the investigative records were released, negligently, intentionally or maliciously, by authorities of the city of Springdale and Washington County to a tabloid magazine with worldwide distribution," according to the lawsuit.

The Duggars starred in TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which chronicled the family of former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar of Springdale. The show was canceled after In Touch Weekly released a report in May 2015 on Josh Duggar's sexual abuse investigation.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.