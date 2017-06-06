Little Rock bomb squad called after apparent grenade found in Arkansas storage building

The Little Rock Fire Department bomb squad was called to Garland County Sunday after a man found an apparent hand grenade partially buried inside a storage building, authorities said.

The device was later determined to not contain any live explosives.

The man who found it was working in the building on Forest Bend Place in the Lake Hamilton area when he noticed the device in the dirt, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Garland County investigators responded, confirmed the device was a hand grenade and called in the Little Rock-based bomb squad. Those officials removed the device for further examination.

A spokesman for the Little Rock Fire Department said Tuesday that the device was a "fake" grenade and posed no danger.