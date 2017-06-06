Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 2:56 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTOS: 3 people take 6 vehicles from central Arkansas dealership, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.

one-of-three-suspects-in-the-car-thefts-at-the-everett-premium-pre-owned-dealership-in-benton

PHOTO BY BENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

One of three suspects in the car thefts at the Everett Premium Pre-Owned dealership in Benton.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Benton Police Department

Three people broke into a Benton car dealership early Sunday and took six vehicles and multiple sets of keys from the business, police said.

The Benton Police Department said on Facebook that two male thieves and one female thief broke into the Everett Premium Pre-Owned dealership at 2003 Military Road around 4:15 a.m., then took several vehicles from the parking lot and keys from the shop.

Police provided several photos of the suspects and asked for help identifying them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: 3 people take 6 vehicles from central Arkansas dealership, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online