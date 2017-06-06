Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: 3 people take 6 vehicles from central Arkansas dealership, police say
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.
Three people broke into a Benton car dealership early Sunday and took six vehicles and multiple sets of keys from the business, police said.
The Benton Police Department said on Facebook that two male thieves and one female thief broke into the Everett Premium Pre-Owned dealership at 2003 Military Road around 4:15 a.m., then took several vehicles from the parking lot and keys from the shop.
Police provided several photos of the suspects and asked for help identifying them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: 3 people take 6 vehicles from central Arkansas dealership, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.