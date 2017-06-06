Pot transaction leads to shooting

A man was shot and hurt Saturday during a drug deal in a residential area of south Little Rock, he told police.

The shooting victim -- Damonche Phipps, 26, of Little Rock -- initially said he was shot at the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 3323 Fair Park Blvd., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

He later said he lied, telling officers that the shooting actually happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday during a marijuana transaction at 5517 W. 51st St., the listed address for Cedar Ridge West apartments.

Phipps said he got into the front passenger seat of a white Hyundai Sonata at the apartment complex, at which point the would-be buyer brandished a handgun.

While the weapon was pointed at him, Phipps attempted to grab it and heard one shot go off inside the vehicle, the report states.

Police noted that Phipps had suffered a gunshot wound in his right leg.

Phipps told officers that he then got out of the car and began running, with the assailant shooting out of the vehicle's window as he ran.

Phipps later met up with a 22-year-old man at Wright Avenue and South Ringo Street as Phipps was traveling in a gold Oldsmobile Silhouette, the 22-year-old told authorities.

Once inside the minivan, the man realized that Phipps had been shot, prompting him to switch into the driver's seat and drive Phipps to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

Authorities described the assailant as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a red and white Chicago Bulls hat, red and white T-shirt, white jeans and red and white tennis shoes.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police seek man accused of theft

A man described as dangerous grabbed cash that a woman dropped, ran into the woods, and later scuffled with a police officer and escaped, according to a police report.

The 40-year-old victim told officers that Saturday afternoon a man took money she dropped and then he "made a fist as though he were going to hit her" when she tried to retrieve the money, according to the Little Rock Police Department report.

The report listed the location as the McDonald's and gas station at 4111 S. University Ave., though it wasn't clear if the money was dropped inside or outside the restaurant.

After grabbing the cash, the man reportedly fled into nearby woods. Officers ventured there and located a suspect later identified as 35-year-old Carl Dotson.

An officer searched Dotson and removed a knife from his pocket before escorting him to a patrol vehicle, the report said. There, a "short struggle ensued" when the officer tried to handcuff Dotson, the report said, noting Dotson ran back into the woods and wasn't located.

Dotson was "positively identified" as the suspect who ran, officer Caleb Monroe wrote in the report.

"Many of the homeless persons in the area said Mr. Dotson is a dangerous person and always is carrying a knife," Monroe added.

Silent man robs woman in home

An assailant used only sign language during the robbery of a woman while the two were at her Little Rock home Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.

The 49-year-old victim said she was in her house in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street when the male robber knocked on her door around 4 p.m. and "started pointing to her vehicle in the driveway," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the woman walked outside to look, he grabbed her right wrist and "used his other hand to gesture that he wanted money," the report said. The pair walked back into the house, where the woman gave the robber $70 from her purse, according to the report. The robber then ran east on 28th Street, authorities said.

The victim told police that the assailant was "possibly deaf because he didn't speak and only used sign language." Authorities said the woman had "swelling and slight bruising" on her wrist, but she refused medical attention.

The robber was described as a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he had short straight black hair, brown eyes and was unshaven. He was reportedly wearing a red and white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Assailants grab, rob man in NLR

Two robbers grabbed a 26-year-old man, pulled him off the sidewalk and placed a knife to his throat early Saturday south of North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, who lives in North Little Rock, told investigators it happened about 12:10 a.m. as he was walking south on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and approaching its intersection with Crestview Drive, according to an account detailed in a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The two assailants grabbed the man by his shirt, pulled him off the sidewalk, put a knife to his throat and demanded his possessions, the report said, noting the victim handed over his wallet and cellphone.

The robbers were said to be black males in their late teens to mid-20s who had slender builds. The robber who wielded the knife stood about 6 feet tall and had braids or cornrows in his hair, the report said. The other assailant stood about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wore a dark-colored hoodie.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. No injuries were reported.

Metro on 06/06/2017