Woman's remains recovered

A Missouri coroner identified the remains of a woman found in Bull Shoals Lake as those of an Arkansas woman who was swept away, along with two others, by floodwaters last week in Branson, officials said.

Taney County Coroner Kevin Tweedy said Monday that authorities found the body of Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville about 17 miles from where her car was swept off the road near Branson at 12:10 a.m. May 28.

Police recovered the bodies of two other passengers in the car -- Antonio Finley, 31, and Kaliea Munn, 17, both of Nashville -- later that day, Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said. Two other passengers escaped to safety.

According to a news release, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said McDonald was driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro that was swept off Fall Creek Road by 4 feet of water during a flash flood.

The National Weather Service in Springfield, Mo., initiated a flash flood emergency for Branson and Taney County the evening of May 27. Branson received 5.25 inches of rain in a hour, which prompted the flooding, according to Branson spokesman Jennifer Langford.

Dobbins said fishermen spotted a body in Bull Shoals Lake near Forsyth, Mo., at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Members of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District water rescue team recovered McDonald's body.

Langford said family members identified McDonald's body on Monday by her scars and tattoos.

"I cannot imagine the pain and sorrow the families have been experiencing over the loss of their loved ones while visiting Branson," Dobbins said in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of the victims."

McDonald's body traveled from Fall Creek into Lake Taneycomo, over the Powersite Dam and into Bull Shoals Lake, Langford said.

The May 27 heavy downpour caused Lake Taneycomo to rise 4 feet, which affected 12 campers who became stranded by high water at the City Lakeside RV Campground in downtown Branson, Langford said. Water also swept a vehicle from a parking area in a Branson North subdivision, and water ran through a restaurant and hotel on Missouri 165 near Fall Creek, Langford said.

At least 35 people participating in a basketball tournament were forced to leave the Fall Creek Inn and Suites because of the flooding. Langford said McDonald, Finley and Munn were in Branson to attend the tournament.

