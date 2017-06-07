Man sentenced in Arkansas court to 15 years after trying to extort nude photos from teen

A man was sentenced Tuesday in an Arkansas courtroom to 15 years imprisonment after he tried to extort nude pictures from a teenager on her stolen phone while also sending lewd photos of himself, officials said.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that James Lee Hill, 47, of Dayton, Tenn., was sentenced to 15 years followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Hill pleaded guilty in U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks' courtroom to a count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor while three other counts were dropped as part of a deal, the paper reported.

Prosecutors said that in August 2016, a Florida 17-year-old and her mother were vacationing near Hill's town of Dayton. The teen's passport and phone were stollen from their vehicle.

The next day, a friend of the 17-year-old started receiving messages and obscene images, including pictures of a man's genitals, police said.

Hill also tried to extort nude photographs from the victim in exchange for her stolen items, the paper reported.

The phone was tracked to Rogers, Ark., through an online application. By posing as the victim, authorities eventually found Hill and the device at a McDonald's in Berryville and arrested him, the paper reported.