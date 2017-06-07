Intoxicated man arrested in Little Rock after telling 911 dispatcher he was shot, police say

A North Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday after he called 911 to say he had been shot but appeared to be intoxicated when the cops arrived, police said.

Little Rock officers met 43-year-old Darren L. Gibson at the intersection of 22nd and Cumberland streets sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to a police report.

Gibson earlier called 911 and said he had been shot, the report said. When police arrived, he was reportedly unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. There was no indication on the report that Gibson was actually shot.

He also had a warrant out of North Little Rock, police said.

Gibson was taken to a police station and arrested on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

A court date is scheduled for June 21.