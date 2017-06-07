Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 07, 2017, 12:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Style: Fishin’ for fun? Luke Bryan is back

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Luke Bryan performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP FILE PHOTO

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Luke Bryan performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

In 2007 Luke Bryan, a 30-year-old country singer-songwriter from rural Georgia, released his major label debut, I’ll Stay Me, Werner Trieschmann writes in Thursday’s Style section.

Now in 2017 — five full-lengths albums into his career — Bryan comes to North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena on Friday as the headlining act on the Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. Seth Ennis and Brett Eldredge are the two opening acts.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Fishin’ for fun? Luke Bryan is back

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online