Home / Latest News /
Style: Fishin’ for fun? Luke Bryan is back
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.
In 2007 Luke Bryan, a 30-year-old country singer-songwriter from rural Georgia, released his major label debut, I’ll Stay Me, Werner Trieschmann writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Now in 2017 — five full-lengths albums into his career — Bryan comes to North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena on Friday as the headlining act on the Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. Seth Ennis and Brett Eldredge are the two opening acts.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Fishin’ for fun? Luke Bryan is back
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.