Arkansas man gets 15 years in death of woman who was set on fire

An Arkansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years imprisonment after prosecutors argued he killed a woman by dousing her with gasoline and lighting her on fire.

Kordarro Woodard, 25, of Blytheville was found guilty by a Mississippi County jury of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Martha George, also of Blytheville, according to a news release.

Prosecutors argued that June 19, 2016, Woodard went to George's home shortly after midnight, and the pair got into a fight. Woodard then poured gas on George and set her on fire with his lighter, the state argued.

Woodard's defense team argued that George ignited herself in a suicide attempt because Woodard was talking to other women.

Jurors took three hours to find Woodard guilty and 22 minutes to sentence him to 15 years in prison, online records show.

Before he was sentenced, Woodard's mother and aunt addressed the jury, as did the victim's mother and older brother, according to online records.

Scott Ellington, the 2nd Judicial Circuit prosecuting attorney, praised the work of both law enforcement and the deputy prosecuting attorneys who worked on this "difficult case," the release said.