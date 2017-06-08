COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

June 9

Jacksonville Artist Exhibit

LITTLE ROCK — Jacksonville artist Sandra Marson will show her work through July at the Cox Creative Center, 120 River Market Ave. The one-woman show, Kaleidoscope, will open Friday during the 2nd Friday Art Night, set for 5-8 p.m. Marson will attend the event, which is free and open to the public.

AARP Smart Driver Course

SEARCY— The PrimeTimes of Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Jerry and Bertie Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to park behind the hospital off Moore Street and take the elevator to the first floor. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Leaver at PrimeTimes at (501) 278-3230.

Batesville Area Chamber Golf Classic

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 12th annual Chamber Golf Classic at the Course at Eagle Mountain. The registration fee for the four-man scramble is $400. Prizes will be awarded for the top winners in each flight. For more information, call (870) 793-2378.

June 10

Fishing Derby Fundraiser

CABOT — American Veteran Outdoors and Feed Our Vets Cabot will present the first Fishing Derby Fundraiser from 3-9 p.m. at the Cabot Community Pond, 1881 Kerr Station Road. The entry fee is two nonperishable food items per person. Food, music and prizes will be provided. Donations will be accepted and appreciated.

Lake Charles State Park Youth Fishing Derby

POWHATAN — Lake Charles State Park will host its annual Youth Fishing Derby for kids ages 15 and younger from 7-11 a.m. at the park. The event is free, and prizes will be given out to top anglers, as well as door prizes throughout the day. The park offers camping, fishing, day use, and nature-related interpretive programming. For more information, contact Greg Briggs, park interpreter, at Lake Charles State Park, 3705 Arkansas 25, Powhatan, AR 72458; (870) 878-6595; or greg.briggs@arkansas.gov.

Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 18th annual Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show, after being rained out twice, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The event will feature show cars and trucks — antiques, classics and new vehicles from local dealers. Proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History. For more information, call (501) 982-2245.

Gospel Concert

AUSTIN — Southern gospel trio 11th Hour will be in concert at 6 p.m. at Lifeline Fellowship Church, 109 W. Allison St. Admission to the concert is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, call Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182.

June 11

Izard County Singing Convention

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Singing Convention will meet at 2 p.m. at the Brockwell Gospel Music School. Participants will sing out of the new convention book, and other hymnals will be available. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Mike Haney at (870) 368-4146 or Beverly Meinzer at (870) 834-5827.

Lebanon Cemetery Association Homecoming

MCRAE — The Lebanon Cemetery Association will have its homecoming at the Lebanon Cemetery Pavilion in McRae. The activities will begin with a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner at noon and an afternoon of fellowship. All are invited to attend.

June 12

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Ann Dixon with the White County Literacy Council will discuss Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. All recent retirees are encouraged to attend. Drinks and refreshments will be provided by the Bald Knob retirees.

Wood-Burning Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host a Continuing Education course, taught by Brandy Solis, with a hands-on approach to the fundamental techniques and concepts of drawing and wood burning. The course will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting this Monday and running through June 22. Students will learn new techniques using wood-burning tools, express themselves through creative wood burning and gain familiarity with wood burning as an art form. The tuition is $40 or $35 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To enroll, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

June 12 – June 23

Gospel Music School

BROCKWELL — The 70th session of the Brockwell Gospel Music School, 5068 Arkansas 9, will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and continue through June 23. Ages 6 and older are welcome. The cost of tuition is $50. For more information, call Beverly Meinzer at (870) 834-5827.

ONGOING

Summer Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., has begun its annual Summer Reading Program. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be a live performances July 5, as well as weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late 1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tai Chi Chih Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a series of Continuing Education tai chi chih classes from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Part 2 will meet June 20-29. The course instructor is Vicki Webb. “Tai chi chih is an easy- to-learn, non-martial-arts form of movement that promotes physical strength and balance and enhances focus, concentration and emotional wellness,” Webb said. To learn more, visit www.taichichih.org. The class fee is $30, or $25 for students ages 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Secondhand Street Band Concert

BATESVILLE — Main Street Batesville will present a performance by the Secondhand Street Band at 7 p.m. June 17 in The Loft, an event venue on the third floor of the historic Barnett Building downtown. The performance is the fifth in the free Concerts in The Loft series, aimed at raising funds for Maxfield Park downtown. Secondhand Street Band is a high-energy, ever-evolving group of street performers from New Orleans’ French Quarter. A collection of locals, transplants and itinerants, the ensemble performs a concoction of jazz, funk and other horn-driven musical styles. For more information, visit www.mainstreetbatesville.org, email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com, or call (844) 462-4482.

Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a music gathering at 6 p.m. June 19 in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The event will focus on songs for singing — traditional, country, gospel, etc. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Fundraiser Catfish Fry

HORSESHOE BEND — The Keep Horseshoe Bend Beautiful Subcommittee of the Fisherman’s Park Community Enhancement Project will sponsor a Fundraiser Catfish Fry from 4-7 p.m. June 19 at Horseshoe Bend Fisherman’s Park. Those attending are asked to make a donation of at least $9 per plate and to bring lawn chairs. Proceeds from the event will be used to add a pavilion and a play area at Fisherman’s Park.

Jim Brady Trio Concert

JACKSONVILLE — The Jim Brady Trio will give a concert at 7 p.m. June 27 at First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590 9357.

Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza will take place July 1 at Sandy Beach on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake. Partygoers are invited to arrive by boat or by car. Admission is free, although there is a $10 parking fee for those traveling by car. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m., live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Music choreographed to the fireworks will be broadcast on 1061 FM KFFB.

Pangburn All-School Reunion

PANGBURN — The annual Pangburn All-School Reunion will take place at 2 p.m. July 2 in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The 1967 graduating class will host the event. All who have attended Pangburn schools are invited. For more information, call (501) 728-4378 or (501) 268-9003.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.