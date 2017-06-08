High cotton

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bobby Petrino wore the remnants of a Gatorade bath and a big smile as he walked through the confetti and off the field at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 6, 2012.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville coach had every reason to beam after leading the Razorbacks to a 29-16 victory over Kansas State at Cowboys Stadium. The postseason victory over the Wildcats gave the Razorbacks a school-record-tying 11-victory season and a No. 5 final ranking in The Associated Press poll after one of the best seasons in school history.

"It was a two-phase game. No. 1, send our seniors out with a win," Petrino said after the game. "We really wanted to get them 11 wins and make sure that everybody remembered this football team. And No. 2, it's the start of next season and everybody understands what our goals are."

Though no one knew it at the time, there would be no next season for Petrino at Arkansas. The Cotton Bowl was Petrino's last game after four seasons, a 34-17 record and a steady climb into the national limelight.

Petrino's swan song featured a Joe Adams' punt return for a touchdown, scoring passes from Tyler Wilson to Jarius Wright and Cobi Hamilton, and seven sacks from the defense. The fourth Cotton Bowl victory for the Razorbacks kicks off the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's countdown of the top 25 most memorable games since Arkansas joined the SEC 25 years ago.

Over the course of the summer, the Democrat-Gazette will present the 25 games chosen by our panel of 15 staff members.

The Razorbacks had only two losses in 2011 -- on the road at No. 3 Alabama and No. 1 LSU, a pair of SEC West rivals who would play for the BCS championship three days after Arkansas won the Cotton Bowl. The Razorbacks improved to 4-0 at what later would be called AT&T Stadium, the facility built for the Dallas Cowboys under owner Jerry Jones, the former Arkansas standout.

"That was one of the most memorable games for me because we beat Kansas State to get to 11 wins in the Cotton Bowl, which for Arkansas, for historic reasons, is one of those legendary bowl games that the old-timers think very highly of," said Wilson, the game's offensive MVP after passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. "At the time, you're No. 6 or 7 in the country and finished in the top 5 with the win. For me, that was big."

The game marked the return of Paul Petrino as offensive coordinator after he spent two seasons at Illinois, and the debut of defensive coordinator Paul Haynes, who replaced the fired Willy Robinson after the Razorbacks' 41-17 loss at LSU on Nov. 25.

Arkansas was part of an historic moment in the national polls just a few weeks earlier when a 44-17 victory over Mississippi State, combined with losses from top 5 teams Oklahoma State, Oregon and Oklahoma, helped the Hogs rise to No. 3 behind LSU and Alabama in both the BCS and The Associated Press top 25 rankings.

It marked the first and only time in those rankings that three schools from the same division of the same conference occupied the top three spots. The Razorbacks could not play in a BCS bowl because the rules stated three teams from the same conference could not be in the BCS mix.

The 2012 Cotton Bowl pitted two teams with higher rankings in the BCS standings in No. 6 Arkansas and No. 8 Kansas State than two other BCS bowls that season, the Sugar Bowl and the Orange Bowl. It was only the second time a non-BCS bowl could make that claim, following the 2008 Poinsettia Bowl between No. 9 Boise State and No. 11 TCU.

Arkansas did not have one of its flashier offensive displays against the Wildcats, with just 13 first downs and 345 total yards on 61 snaps. The Razorbacks finished No. 13 in passing offense that season with 300.7 yards per game and No. 29 in total offense with 438.1 yards per game.

But the Hogs' penchant for big plays was on display, evidenced by Adams' 51-yard punt return touchdown early in the second quarter.

"It was another one of those where you just go 'Wow!' " Petrino said of the touchdown return by Adams, his fourth of the year, helping the Little Rock native earn consensus All-American honors and the first Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Award for the country's top return specialist.

Wilson's 45-yard touchdown strike to Wright late in the same quarter gave Arkansas a 19-0 lead.

The Arkansas defense came to play, slowing the vaunted Kansas State run game -- led by quarterback Collin Klein -- to 87 rushing yards. With the Hogs holding a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Kansas State had to turn to the passing game and the results were disastrous.

Jake Bequette, the game's defensive MVP, and fellow end Chris Smith led Arkansas' sack parade with two apiece. Alonzo Highsmith, Tank Wright and Byran Jones all had one sack as the Razorbacks limited Kansas State to 260 total yards. Jerico Nelson sealed the game with a late interception.

"We knew on first and second down if we could stop the run and get them in third and long, we could really tee off on the quarterback," Bequette said at the postgame news conference.

"We pressured the quarterback," Petrino said. "We hit him and caused fumbles. Any time we made them throw the ball, our defensive front teed off."

Zach Hocker, who would go on to break the school scoring record by a wide margin with 354 points, added three field goals of 26, 22 and 30 yards for the Razorbacks.

Kansas State played well on defense but struggled with dropped passes and a couple of turnovers.

"We got off to an awfully bad start and really couldn't overcome the damage that we did, and most of it was pretty obvious," Kansas State Coach Bill Snyder said.

Sports on 06/08/2017