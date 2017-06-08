Style: It’s a wrap

If you’re a major studio these days, you need your own universe. Disney has Marvel; Warner Bros. has DC and now The Mummy is the lead-off hitter in a line-up of films based on Universal’s iconic monster movies of the ’30s that take place in what the studio is calling the “Dark Universe.” And they’ve gone all in with Tom Cruise heading a cast that includes Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll and a screenplay by the esteemed duo of David Koepp and Christopher McQuarrie. Our Piers Marchant has seen this ambitious movie, and he has some thoughts.

We’ve also got our Philip Martin writing on the girl-and-her-dog story Megan Leavey, Dan Lybarger taking a look at Roger Michel’s screen version of Daphne Du Maurier’s 1951 novel My Cousin Rachel, Karen Martin reviewing the latest in home video — all in the Style section of Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.