U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton questions Comey on Trump, Russia

Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Thursday questioned former FBI Director James Comey on his interactions with President Donald Trump, including if he believed the president colluded with Russia.

The Senate intelligence committee, which includes Cotton, convened to question Comey about his interactions with Trump before the former FBI director was fired in May.

The public hearing was live-streamed online on multiple news outlets.

Cotton started his roughly eight-minute questioning session by asking Comey if he believed Trump colluded with Russia.

The former FBI director said that was a question he should not answer "in an open setting," adding that "it will be answered by the investigations."

Comey later said he was not trying to suggest "something nefarious" with his answer. Cotton said the issue can be discussed more in a classified setting.

A private hearing is set for later Thursday.

The senator also recounted media appearances by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who was asked by CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer if she had evidence of collusion. Feinstein replied she had no evidence yet. Cotton asked Comey if he doubted Feinstein's statements.

"I just don't want to go down that path, first of all, because I'm not in the government anymore," Comey said.

The back-and-forth also turned to Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Cotton asked Comey if he or the FBI ever sensed that Flynn "attempted to deceive you" or made false statements.

"That was the subject of criminal inquiry," Comey said.

The senator finished his questioning by asking Comey if he ever tendered a letter of resignation while serving under Trump if the two men really had such an "honest but serious" difference of opinion.

Comey replied he never considered resigning and never drafted a letter.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.