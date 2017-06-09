Boulder police search Morrilton for evidence

MORRILTON -- Police from Boulder, Colo., searched a Morrilton landfill Thursday for evidence in the slaying of a Colorado woman.

The search for evidence in the death of Ashley Mead, 25, will continue today, Morrilton Police Chief Sonny Stover said. The Boulder Police Department said in a news release Thursday that authorities do not know how long the search, which began Tuesday, will continue.

Mead's former boyfriend, Adam Densmore, 32, was arrested in February and is jailed in Boulder County on a first-degree murder charge.

In February, Boulder police asked for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that, they said, might contain Mead's remains. The Boulder Daily Camera reported at the time that police believed partial remains found in Okmulgee, Okla., were those of Mead, who disappeared from her Boulder home earlier in February.

Investigators in the two states indicated at the time that they believed other remains might have been left in the suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma and said they thought the suspect had passed through Conway on his way to Oklahoma.

Stover declined to say whether any body parts have been found in Morrilton.

Investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered near Shreveport.

Boulder police were not releasing further information about the search at this time, spokesman Sarah Huntley said in an email late Thursday.

