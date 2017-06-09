Four grab share of lead at St. Jude Classic

MEMPHIS -- Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stuart Cink and Sebastian Munoz each shot 6-under 64s on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the St. Jude Classic.

Charl Schwartzel and Matt Jones were each one stroke back at the final tuneup before the U.S. Open.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and Chez Reavie each shot a 66 on the par-70 TPC Southwind course.

Every, 33, has two victories on the PGA Tour, but none since 2014. He's only made two cuts this year and hasn't finished better than a tie for 62nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

"I haven't played real well in a couple years, and I've been out here for like seven or eight, so I kind of know the drill," Every said. "Like one round is not that big a deal. It is nice to play well, but yeah, they don't hand out trophies after the first round."

Every had four birdies during his round and an eagle on the par-5 16th, sticking his second shot about 10 feet from the flagstick before sinking the putt. He closed his round by making a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Cink, Brown and Munoz joined him by making afternoon charges up the leaderboard.

Brown, 34, who finished second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and tied for second at the Genesis Open, followed a bogey on the 14th with consecutive birdies, holing a pair of putts from inside of 10 feet to pull even with Every.

He missed a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have given him sole possession of the lead.

Cink, 44, a six-time winner on tour and the 2009 British Open winner, birdied three consecutive holes late in his round, including one from about 10 feet on the par-4 5th.

He bogeyed the next hole, then closed his round with a birdie on No. 9 to catch Brown and Every.

Munoz, 24, a third-year pro from Colombia who's chasing his first victory on tour, was bogey-free during the best round of his career. He had six birdies, including two in a row on Nos. 15-16.

Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 3-over 73. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had an 8-over 78.

LPGA TOUR

Pettersen, Lee at 8 under

Suzann Pettersen and Mi Hyang Lee each shot an 8-under 64 to share the first-round lead Thursday at the Manulife LPGA Classic at Cambridge, Ontario.

Shanshan Feng, Hyo Joo Kim and Laura Escallon are tied for third at 7-under 65.

Alena Sharp finished at 6-under 66 and leads all Canadians in the field. Jodi Shadoff and Emily Pedersen also shot 66. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Marchand shot 67.

Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) had a 1-under 71.

WEB.COM

Garnett out front

Brice Garnett shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the lead on the opening day of the Web.com's Rust-Oleum Championship in Ivanhoe, Ill.

Mark Hensby, Ben Silverman and Sebastian Vazquez were one stroke back at 66.

Among those two strokes off the lead at 67 was Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks). Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) each had a 68.

Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Zack Fischer (Little Rock) had even-par rounds of 72. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 6-over 78.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Aguilar leads by 2

ATZENBRUGG, Austria -- Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar shot a 7-under 65 to build a two-stroke lead over a group of three on a sunny opening day of the Lyoness Open.

Starting on the back nine, the two-time European Tour winner bogeyed the par-4 11th but recovered with eight birdies in total. It was only Aguilar's fifth round with an under-70 score this season.

Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa, Johan Carlsson of Sweden and Ashley Chesters of England each shot a 67 to share second position.

Sports on 06/09/2017