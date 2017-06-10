Motorcyclist killed in Arkansas wreck identified

Police have identified the Arkansas motorcyclist who was killed in a Madison County crash Friday afternoon.

Myles A. McCullough, 34, of Fayetteville was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 45 around 3:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Harley Davidson fell on its right side, then continued into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2007 Ford heading north, the report said.

McCullough was fatally injured. No one else was listed as hurt on the report.

The wreck happened south of Arkansas 12, according to the report.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 205 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.