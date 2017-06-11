Two arrested in Dollar General armed robbery
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 2:09 p.m.
The Bentonville Police Department reported Sunday afternoon that two arrests have been made in a Dollar General armed robbery.
A male juvenile and Zachary Lucero, 26, were located and arrested Sunday morning at Flagstone Creek Apartments at 4501 SW Brooklyn Avenue in Bentonville, according to a press release. The males were found with a semi-automatic handgun, reportedly stolen out of Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma, in their possession.
The Department reported at 8:36 a.m. Sunday morning two males entered the Dollar General on 2107 South Walton Blvd. and robbed the clerk with a semi-automatic handgun and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
A third female suspect has also been detained, according to the press release. The case is still under investigation.
