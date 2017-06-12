Accident on ATV fatally injures girl

An 8-year-old girl died Saturday night after she was pinned under an all-terrain vehicle in a crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The girl was riding with her stepmother shortly before 9 p.m. at Tucker City Park in Tucker when the ATV crashed near J.T. Henslee Road and Arkansas 15 North, the Jefferson County sheriff's office said in a news release.

The ATV flipped and came to a rest on top of the 8-year-old girl, pinning her under it, the release said.

The girl, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 06/12/2017