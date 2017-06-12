Little Rock TV station launching afternoon lifestyle show

Little Rock’s ABC affiliate KATV-TV is launching an afternoon lifestyle show that its news director says viewers are “hungry for” in central Arkansas.

Good Afternoon Arkansas, an hour-long, live broadcast similar to its Good Morning Arkansas show, is set to start Sept. 4 at 3 p.m., News Director Nick Genty told Arkansas Online on Monday.

The development of the afternoon lifestyle show was first reported by Arkansas Business.

“[KATV keeps] finding that viewers are hungry for more information,” Genty said, noting that the afternoon show will bring in a somewhat more news-centered format than its morning counterpart.

Once Good Afternoon Arkansas debuts at 3 p.m., it will replace the Steve Harvey show in that time slot. Steve Harvey will move to 4 p.m., removing the Dr. Oz show completely from KATV’s lineup.

“We see it more as a news product because so much is happening throughout the day,” Genty said. “We will be able to promote stories that we are working on.”

Whereas Good Morning Arkansas features more singers and dancers, Good Afternoon Arkansas will bring “high social engagement” with viewers and fewer performances, he said.

Sought for the afternoon show are a lifestyle host, reporter and producer.

A job description posted to the website for the Arkansas Broadcasters Association states that “the host for this show will know how to engage our consumers through all aspects of social media.”

The listing adds that knowledge of social media platforms is a “must” for the host.

Good Morning Arkansas, which has been on air for nearly 20 years, is currently No. 1 in its weekday time slot of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Genty said.

The morning program was the first local newsmagazine in Arkansas at the 9 a.m. hour when it debuted, according to KATV’s website.