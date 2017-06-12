Man shot in back; police investigate

Little Rock police were investigating Sunday after a 45-year-old man was shot in the back, according to a police spokesman.

Officers were dispatched to 3511 Boyd St. at about 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to an area hospital for treatment, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman. McClanahan identified the man as 45-year-old Milton Ezell. He said Ezell is expected to survive, but the victim was listed in critical condition after the shooting.

Police spoke with Ezell's wife, who told authorities that she and Ezell had gotten into an argument before the shooting, McClanahan said. The woman told police Ezell grabbed her arm, but she got away and went to a bedroom, he said.

While in the bedroom, the woman told police she believes she heard her two sons fighting her husband before she heard a gunshot, McClanahan said.

Her sons fled the house and neither was in police custody Sunday afternoon, he said.

NLR gunfire leaves boy, 13, wounded

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a North Little Rock shooting Sunday, according to a Police Department spokesman.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 1800 block of West 36th Street in North Little Rock, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a written statement.

The 13-year-old boy was shot, but the child is expected to survive, he said. The gunfire came from a black car outside the residence on West 36th Street, according to Dedrick.

Police did not locate any suspects Sunday afternoon, he said.

Metro on 06/12/2017