North Little Rock man, 22, charged in series of attacks on women

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in multiple cases where women were attacked in the North Little Rock area, authorities said Monday.

David Lee Jones Jr. was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a North Little Rock motel after being identified as a suspect in a rape last week in the 4800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the North Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Police said investigators interviewed Jones and later charged him in three additional cases:

— An attack on two women in Lakewood Village on March 25

— A rape and robbery in the 4900 block of Allen Street on April 11

— An assault of a woman who was jogging on Five Mile Creek Trail on April 16

In those cases, Jones faces charges including four counts of terroristic threatening, breaking and entering, aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and rape.

Arrest reports released Monday night show Jones admitted involvement in the Allen Street sexual assault and the attack on the jogger.

A court date is scheduled Tuesday.