Home / Latest News /
Woman rescued from river, arrested on outstanding warrant, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.
LIMINGTON, Maine — Police say firefighters helped a woman who was stranded on a rock in a Maine river get safely back to shore, where she was immediately arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police say 37-year-old Kimberly Hayford and a man became stranded Saturday night after their inflatable raft was punctured by a rock in the Saco River near Limington. Firefighters coaxed the pair off the rock, and they were able to get back to safety.
A sheriff's deputy took their IDs and checked for any outstanding warrants, which the department says is standard procedure.
Hayford was wanted for not paying a $720 fine related to a conviction for operating under the influence.
Hayford's arraignment is Monday. She couldn't be reached immediately for comment. It was unknown if she had a lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman rescued from river, arrested on outstanding warrant, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.