Arkansas woman brandishes handgun during attempted robbery at Wal-Mart, police say

A woman brandished a handgun at an employee of a northeast Arkansas Wal-Mart in an attempted robbery earlier this month, police said.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 10:30 p.m. June 5 in reference to an attempted robbery at the Wal-Mart store at 1901 W. Parker Road.

Tiasia Foster, 20, of Jonesboro entered the store and wanted to put $500 each on six prepaid Visa cards, an employee told a responding officer.

“Don’t do anything stupid,” Foster reportedly told the worker after pulling the weapon out of the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt.

Someone else, later identified as an 18-year-old Jonesboro resident, was with Foster at the time, a witness said.

Both fled the store in a white passenger vehicle toward the KFC/Taco Bell on Parker Road, according to the report.

No items were reported stolen in the attempted robbery.

Foster, who was later arrested, remained at the Craighead County jail as of Tuesday evening, records show. The 18-year-old reportedly with her did not appear in an online inmate roster at that time.