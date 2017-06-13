Radio spat spotlights two 'losers'

LeBron James' decision to pass to a wide-open Kyle Korver in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals was criticized by several media members, including Fox Sports Radio's Rob Parker.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors 118-113 to fall behind 3-0 in the series, but the Cavs rebounded to win Game 4 on Friday 137-116.

Parker got into a debate with Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry on Saturday, and let's just say Barry did not agree with Parker's take on James.

Barry: "There's no guarantee [James'] gonna make it. There's no guarantee he's going to get fouled, and he had one of the best three-point shooters in the d*** game open and he threw it to him, so please get off his case."

Parker: "C'mon, Rick. Rick, you gotta stop."

Barry: "No, you gotta stop because you don't know the game. You guys don't know the game and should be ashamed of yourself."

Parker: "No, no, no. I've been covering basketball forever."

Barry: "I don't care how long you've been covering it. You didn't play the game. And if you make that comment, you don't know the game."

Parker: "Rick, you don't know radio and you don't know journalism."

Barry: "I know radio. I've done radio for years."

Parker: "No you don't. No you don't. You're a basketball player. You guys kill me. It's always the same thing: You didn't play basketball, so you don't know basketball."

Barry: "That's exactly right."

Parker: "It's ridiculous, Rick. Respect journalism and respect people."

Barry: "You're a loser."

Parker: "No, you are. You're a loser, Rick. Hang up on him."

The Warriors ended all arguments Monday night with a 129-120 victory over the Cavaliers to win the championship, a game in which James scored 41 points.

Mad Penguin

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive Stanley Cup on Sunday night, defeating the Nashville Predators in six games.

But that wasn't enough for General Manager Jim Rutherford. Rutherford was not happy with Penguins center Evgeni Malkin not being included in the NHL's greatest 100 players list, which was released earlier this year.

The list was part of the NHL's 100-year anniversary this season and was decided on by hockey executives, media members and former players.

"You'd think that Geno could get into the top 100, wouldn't ya? Maybe we can vote again and get him in the top 101 this year. I mean ... wow," Rutherford told Yahoo! Sports. "I'll just leave that alone for now. That was so disappointing for me, but that's a whole 'nother story."

Malkin, 30, has won three Stanley Cups in 11 seasons. He has 328 goals and 504 assists. In 2016-2017, Malkin scored 33 goals and had 39 assists.

There's hope for the Russian star, though: Maybe Malkin will be voted onto the NHL's Greatest 200 players list in 2117.

This loss, this loss

The Nashville Predators used several country music stars to sing the national anthem during their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

If the Predators were aware of previous Nashville sports moments, they may not have gone with Sunday's anthem singer, Faith Hill.

Adam Vingan, who covers the Predators for The Tennessean in Nashville, tweeted Hill's unfortunate link to the Tennessee Titans and Predators' championship appearances Sunday night.

"By the way, Faith Hill sang the national anthem before the Titans lost in the Super Bowl and the Predators lost the Stanley Cup Final."

