Report: Arkansan accused of stealing neighbors' golf cart tells police he 'needed it to get around'

An Arkansas man accused of stealing his neighbors' golf cart told an officer that he "needed it to get around," according to a police report.

Authorities said officers were sent to the 4700 block of Prospect Road in Jonesboro shortly after 9:30 Friday. When they arrived, a 65-year-old woman told police that an E-Z-Go golf cart was taken from her residence overnight. A key to a four-wheeler she owned was also reportedly missing.

When she realized the vehicle was gone, she suspected her neighbor, 43-year-old David Grimes, and told police she later found the golf cart hidden in a wooden area on Grimes' property.

Offices found Grimes lying on a couch in his yard. When asked about the golf cart, he eventually told police that he took it because he was "stupid" and "just needed it to get around" because he did not have a vehicle, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report. He also reportedly had the key to his neighbors' four-wheeler.

He was booked into the Craighead County on Friday, officials said. Jail records show he remained there Tuesday evening on theft charges.