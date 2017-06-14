Arkansas legislator, child care company CEO: 'Heartbroken' over death of boy left in van

An Arkansas legislator who oversees a child-care company said Wednesday that he feels "overwhelming sadness" over the death of a 5-year-old who died while inside one of the day care's vehicles.

Christopher Gardner was picked up at 6:40 a.m. Monday by a van from the Ascent Children's Health Services in West Memphis, the Associated Press previously reported.

The 5-year-old was never taken inside the facility, which serves children with developmental disabilities, and was reportedly found dead, still strapped in a booster seat, more than eight hours later when employees were preparing to take children home.

The heat index for the area reportedly reached nearly 100 degrees Monday afternoon.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed in the child's death. The state Department of Human Services is reportedly conducting an investigation into the facility.

Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, has served as CEO of Ascent since 2013 and has been with the company since 2004, according to its website.

Ascent operates facilities across Arkansas, including centers in North Little Rock, Jonesboro and Arkadelphia.

The second-term state representative said in a statement that there "are simply no words to express the overwhelming sadness we feel at the death of this child."

"We are heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Ascent will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities and state agencies as they investigate this tragic incident," Sullivan stated.

The West Memphis location will be closed through Friday, the statement said.