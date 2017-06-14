Police: Group twice crashed stolen pickups into Arkansas pawn shop in break-in attempts

Four men are accused of crashing stolen pickups into the front of an Arkansas pawn shop in attempts to break in, the Texarkana Gazette reported Wednesday.

Davarski Ladarin Bradley, 21; Keanu White, 19; Phillip Anthony Lee, 19; and Jucquian Martez Tyson, 20, are each facing charges of theft of property, theft by receiving and three counts of criminal mischief in the December break-in tries at Pawn Express on Dudley Street in Texarkana.

The group placed a rock on the gas pedal of a stolen GMC Sierra on Dec. 18, sending the vehicle into the storefront, according to court documents and earlier reports cited by the newspaper. The crash reportedly caused damage, but the men were unable to get in, police said.

A second try the next day in which a stolen Ford F-350 was backed into the front of the business also proved unsuccessful, authorities said.

