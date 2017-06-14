State commission announces investigation into Arkansas judge

An Arkansas judicial oversight group has opened an investigation into a Saline County Circuit Court judge surrounding his income taxes, though no charges have been filed, according to a Tuesday news release.

David J. Sachar, executive director of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, said the panel began an investigation in March into Judge Bobby McCallister, according to a news release.

The commission oversees Arkansas justices of the Supreme Court and judges from the Court of Appeals, circuit courts, district courts, city courts and police courts. The group looks into claims of misconduct that occur both on and off the bench.

The group is "aware of allegations" concerning the McCallister and issues surrounding his income taxes, the statement said. No other details about the allegations were released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the commission has informed the "appropriate agencies," the release said.

"To our knowledge the judge has not been charged with any violation at this time," the statement said.

McCallister could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday regarding the investigation.

He initially ran for the Saline County seat in 2008 after working as a lawyer in Benton, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.