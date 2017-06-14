Style: Miss Arkansas pageant struts into new digs

It was announced in August that the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant was moving from Hot Springs to Robinson Center Performance Hall in downtown Little Rock, Brian Scott Rippee writes in Thursday’s Style section.

And now that is a reality, with pageant events already underway this week, a new Miss Arkansas to be crowned Saturday, and a teen division finishing Friday night.

The Miss Arkansas pageant has garnered increased attention after last year’s winner, Savvy Shields, went on to be crowned Miss America. Savannah Skidmore is the reigning Miss Arkansas.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.