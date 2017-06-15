Arkansas man caught spray-painting home threatened neighbor with gun, officials say

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to shoot a man who confronted him while he was spray painting graffiti on a Benton County home, officials said.

David K. Guillermo Jr., 21, of Bentonville was arrested on aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief charges, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Police were reportedly sent to a home on Cheryl Circle around 10:45 p.m. Monday after getting a call about an armed person.

While at the scene, a neighbor told police he noticed people spray-painting graffiti on a garage door and home, the paper reported. The neighbor told them to stop, and one of the spray painters approached him wearing a bandana over his face, officials said.

That man took out a handgun and reportedly said, "I will shoot you if you don't go back inside."

After an investigation, police identified the armed man as Guillermo, the paper reported. The release cited by the paper did not indicate how police came to identify him.

Guillermo was arrested at his Bentonville home and was taken to Benton County jail.

He is not listed on the online inmate roster as of Thursday afternoon.