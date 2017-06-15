Arkansas man gets 10 years in prison after fraudulent return at Wal-Mart, gun claim

A man who claimed to have a gun at an Arkansas Wal-Mart after he was stopped by security for making a fraudulent return has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

James Roy Wilburn, 26, of Emmet, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Garland County Circuit Court to a charge of robbery, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

A loss prevention employee at a Hot Springs Wal-Mart stopped Wilburn on Feb. 26, 2015, after watching him take a pack of lighters from the shelf and then return it for $8.73, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

In the security office, Wilburn put his hand in his jacket pocket, said he had a gun and didn't "want to have to use it," authorities said. He then fled the store but was arrested in the parking lot.

