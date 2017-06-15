COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

June 17

Secondhand Street Band Concert

BATESVILLE — Main Street Batesville will present a performance by the Secondhand Street Band at 7 p.m. in The Loft, an event venue on the third floor of the historic Barnett Building downtown. The performance is the fifth in the free Concerts in The Loft series, aimed at raising funds for Maxfield Park downtown. Secondhand Street Band is a high-energy, ever-evolving group of street performers from New Orleans’ French Quarter. A collection of locals, transplants and itinerants, the ensemble performs a concoction of jazz, funk and other horn-driven musical styles. For more information, visit www.mainstreetbatesville.org, email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com, or call (844) 462-4482.

June 19

Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a music gathering at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The event will focus on songs for singing — traditional, country, gospel, etc. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Fundraiser Catfish Fry

HORSESHOE BEND — The Keep Horseshoe Bend Beautiful Subcommittee of the Fisherman’s Park Community Enhancement Project will sponsor a Fundraiser Catfish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Horseshoe Bend Fisherman’s Park. Those attending are asked to make a donation of at least $9 per plate and to bring lawn chairs. Proceeds from the event will be used to add a pavilion and a play area at Fisherman’s Park.

June 20

Arkansas Butterflies PowerPoint Lesson

SEARCY — Lori Spencer will present a free PowerPoint lesson on Arkansas Butterflies at 6:30 p.m. in the Downtown Church of Christ auditorium. Everyone is invited.

AARP Driver Safety Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host a Continuing Education Driver Safety Course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college. The instructor is Wally Hudson. “This class will save participants at least 5 percent on their vehicle insurance for three years if their age is 55 or older,” Hudson said. There is no test in the class, and anyone with a valid driver’s license is invited to attend. The tuition is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers. To preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu. For more information, call Hudson at (479) 414-0810.

ONGOING

Summer Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., has begun its annual Summer Reading Program. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be a live performance July 5, as well as weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Tai Chi Chih Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a series of Continuing Education tai chi chih classes from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Part 2 will meet Tuesday through June 29. The course instructor is Vicki Webb. To learn more, visit www.taichichih.org. The class fee is $30, or $25 for students ages 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Preregister by today. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Jim Brady Trio Concert

JACKSONVILLE — The Jim Brady Trio will give a concert at 7 p.m. June 27 at First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590 9357.

Pangburn All-School Reunion

PANGBURN — The annual Pangburn All-School Reunion will take place at 2 p.m. July 2 in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The 1967 graduating class will host the event. All who have attended Pangburn schools are invited. For more information, call (501) 728-4378 or (501) 268-9003.

4th of July Extravaganza

BEEBE — The city of Beebe’s free 4th of July Extravaganza will begin at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at the Beebe Ballpark. Live entertainment will be provided by Brock Entertainment and The Brandon Cunning Band. The Beebe City Pool will be closed, but there will be three giant water slides for all ages, and the ballpark playground area will be open. The city will provide free ice cream, drinks and popcorn, and local civic groups and churches will provide free food and drinks. Parking will be available on the park grounds on a first-come basis. Bring lawn chairs. A fireworks display, provided by the Beebe Fire Department, will begin after dark. For more information, call Kristen at Beebe City Hall at (501) 882-8135.

