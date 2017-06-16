Home / Latest News /
1 reported killed in overnight shooting in Arkansas
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:32 a.m.
Police are investigating after finding a man fatally shot in Pine Bluff early Friday, officials said.
Officers were sent around 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of Jones and Burnell streets for a call about a man down, according to a news release.
At the scene, officials reportedly found a man lying in a yard with a single gunshot wound to his chest. The man, who has yet to be identified but appeared to be about 50 years old, was pronounced dead, police said.
A resident in the area told officers he heard a gunshot, walked outside, saw the man and called 911, the release said.
Police have not identified any suspects or a motive and are still at the scene.
