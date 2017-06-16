2 people found dead in Pulaski County house fire

Two people were found dead after fire departments responded to a blaze in central Arkansas early Friday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Pulaski County around 1:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department.

While firefighters “were battling the fire, two people were found to have died in the blaze,” the post said.

Authorities said this was the fourth fatal fire the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department has fought this year.

