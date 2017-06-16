I-40 crosser struck, killed by minivan

A 49-year-old pedestrian was killed early Thursday when he was struck by a westbound minivan while crossing Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, officials said.

David Walker of Leesburg, Ala., was attempting to cross Interstate 40 near Maumelle about 1:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Walker was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sienna. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the accident.

