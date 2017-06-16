Little Rock police: 2 offer woman $50 for phones, take her to AT&T store, later rob her at gunpoint

A woman told Little Rock police that two robbers offered her $50 for cellphones before taking her to an AT&T store and later robbing her at gunpoint.

The 27-year-old victim said the robbers, both described as black males, picked her up at an undisclosed location on the city’s south side around 1 p.m. Thursday.

They then drove to the AT&T location at 17801 Chenal Parkway, the listed address for the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While taking the woman back to the southwest side of Little Rock, the robbers stopped an at unknown apartment complex and traveled to a wooded area, authorities said.

The robber who was not driving then pointed a gun at her and demanded the items in her possession, she told an officer.

Both robbed the woman of her purse and two cellphones before leaving her there and fleeing, the report states.

Police said the woman was able to flag someone down to get a ride and later came to a substation to make a report.

The agency was notified around 3:40 p.m. Thursday of the robbery.

One robber was described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. The other was listed as a black man in his 20s who stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.