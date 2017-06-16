Style: We’re big on melons

Summertime and melons go hand in hand, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

Whether watermelons, cantaloupes or the less-common honeydew, these members of the Cucurbit family grow well in Arkansas gardens — but they do need room to grow. They produce prolific vines.

Melons can be grown in all parts of Arkansas and are usually planted from late April through early June. Most gardeners plant them from seed, but these days you can find transplants at local garden centers.

