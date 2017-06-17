Greenberg a treasure

Many years ago, when Paul Greenberg was with Pine Bluff's then-daily newspaper, I received a handwritten note from him stating that he enjoyed my letter to the editor that had recently been published. It doesn't get any better than that, a note from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author saying that he enjoyed something that I had written.

Prior to Mr. Greenberg's semi-retirement at the Democrat-Gazette, he wrote about items of interest that needed to be written. Now he writes about subjects that he just enjoys writing about. Now that I think about it, he is still writing articles that need to be written. Long live Paul Greenberg!

Now if I could just remember where I stashed that note for safekeeping.

FLOYD FRY

Star City

Our behavior up to us

Re Al Case's letter: First, I had to locate Onia. A beautiful part of Arkansas indeed, but I did not see his glass house on Google Maps.

I would like to suggest that he plow a couple of rows with the rest of us. When I was about 20 years old, I announced to my father that organized religion was the cause of the worst tragedies in human history. I remember he opened his mouth, the paused to look at me, and seeing a closed mind, closed his mouth and walked away. I smiled and nodded my head, confident that I had won. What we both knew as we continued the conversation 20 years later was that God does not necessarily do or condone everything done in his name. I had come to know that human behavior is (barring medical reasons) up to each human.

I do not propose to try to convince Case of God's existence. That is his decision and it does not affect mine. However, please do not use a sweeping generalization as I did at 20. The Ten Commandments, regardless of whether you believe they came from God, extraterrestrials, or were just a grain from Moses' cultivated mind, are the basis of living peacefully with your fellow human beings. They do not make you complacent or dull. Quite the contrary. They demand that you hold yourself to very high standards of respect for yourself and for others, and that you be a kind, generous and respectful good citizen.

Neither do I say he is entirely wrong. Swindlers and greed of all kinds are rife among us, and common courtesy seems to have been abandoned for screaming or shooting at those with whom we disagree. But I beg that he keep seeking good people with which to associate. They are out there, and as he grows in understanding, he might just find that most of them admit to belonging to an organized religion.

CAROL MOSELEY

Mabelvale

Different life and day

Glen Campbell could not have paid a higher tribute to Arkansas farm families than the song "Arkansas Farmboy" on his latest album. As he sings, you can feel his memory of growing up on a Pike County farm. And you, the listener, cannot help but remember your days on the farm.

Thanks, Glen Campbell, for reminding us of a different life and a different day.

JAMES B. DAVIS

Hot Springs

Amazing statement

In the High Profile story about Chad Hunter Griffin, Griffin made this statement about homosexuals: "They're second-class citizens, and they're judged and they're attacked because of who they are, because of how God made them."

This statement is amazing in light of the fact that three of the major religions in the world (Judaism, Christianity, and Islam) believe that homosexuality is an "abomination" to God as a perversion of his image. I am aware there are some among these groups that want to reform their traditional views and accept homosexuality as inborn rather than learned behavior. Yet all three of the named religions base their beliefs on what they consider divine revelation, which is not subject to human alteration.

There are many changes taking place in the world that lie within the permissive will of God, but not his purposive will. Yet God has not changed nor does he compromise his eternal word. I am a Christian who has no desire to see homosexuals persecuted or mistreated in any way, and will defend them from such abuse. I believe that God loves the sinner, but abhors sin. I have served as the pastor for homosexuals as well as for others whose lifestyle was condemned in the Bible. I loved these whom I served in behalf of God as I loved all in my congregations.

Hate and oppression have no place in the heart of a person who truly knows God. But God, who is the very essence of love, never refrained from condemning what he deemed to be sinful, but acted in that love to forgive the sinner and make him to again reflect his own image in which he created him. I regard myself as a sinner who has been saved by God's grace! This is sincerely shared without ill will.

DENNIS M. DODSON

Monticello

On promoting causes

Your statement of core values doesn't mention promoting particular social causes. However, in the last two years you have printed many articles that appear to be promoting lifestyles that were once identified as alternate lifestyles, LGBT. The feature on Mr. Chad Griffin was filled with references to his advocacy of those suffering because of their lifestyles. This is a polarizing subject. Why would you choose to alienate those who disagree with those embracing LGBT?

I'd like to make a suggestion. Please find other areas of advocacy to promote. Can you find people feeding thousands of hungry children in Arkansas? Or maybe there are people that are helping wounded warriors with visible and hidden disabilities due to their military service. Perhaps firemen, policemen, teachers, or medical personnel are giving extraordinary service in seriously adverse conditions.

Please give LGBT a rest. Readers have many choices of sources for news and other stories of interest. Continuing to subscribe to your publication is in question for those disagreeing with continued promotion of the LGBT lifestyle. The Bible has specific teachings about LGBT. I choose to follow those guidelines.

KAY HICKS

Little Rock

