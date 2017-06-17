Major in-state prospect to visit Hogs next week

A major in-state prospects is expected to visit Arkansas next week.

Junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas, 6-6, 308, 5.06 in the 40 yard dash, of Jonesboro plans to visit Fayetteville June 23. He visited the Razorbacks during the spring.

He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Indiana and others. He said June 10 that Arkansas, Georgia and Auburn were schools that were catching his attention the most.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson are recruiting him.