Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 7:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Major in-state prospect to visit Hogs next week

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:08 p.m.

arkansas-offensive-line-coach-kurt-anderson-watches-warmups-during-practice-saturday-april-8-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson watches warmups during practice Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Fayetteville.

A major in-state prospects is expected to visit Arkansas next week.

Junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas, 6-6, 308, 5.06 in the 40 yard dash, of Jonesboro plans to visit Fayetteville June 23. He visited the Razorbacks during the spring.

He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Indiana and others. He said June 10 that Arkansas, Georgia and Auburn were schools that were catching his attention the most.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson are recruiting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Major in-state prospect to visit Hogs next week

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online