Two admit roles in Dollar General robberies in Bentonville, Rogers

BENTONVILLE -- A man arrested in two Dollar General Stores armed robberies said he needed money to pay rent, according to court documents.

Zachary Lucero, 27, and Chance Rowe, 17, were arrested Sunday in connection with the armed robbery earlier Sunday of the Dollar General at 2107 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Two masked people took less than $1,000, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two people stole $2,900 from the Dollar General at 1201 S. Eighth St. in Rogers the day before. The suspects, one armed with a handgun, took money from two cash registers and fled in a white sports utility vehicle, according to court documents.

Lucero, of Bentonville, told Steve Vera and Aaron Faust, Bentonville police detectives, he and Rowe were "driving around looking for stuff to rob" because he owed $2,125 in rent, according to the affidavit.

Lucero said they parked on the back side of Heritage High School and walked to the Dollar General where they demanded the money. The store is just west of the high school.

Lucero claimed Rowe brought the gun with him from Oklahoma. Lucero said he never touched the gun and didn't know if it was loaded, the affidavit states.

Lucero said he didn't wear a mask in the Rogers robbery, but when he saw his photograph on social media after the robbery he decided to wear a surgical mask during the Bentonville robbery.

Rowe told detectives he helped Lucero commit the robberies. Rowe said he was the one who pointed the handgun at cashiers, according to the affidavit. Rowe said Lucero gave him the gun.

Rowe is charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated robbery, theft of property, theft by receiving and possession of a defaced firearm, all felonies; and theft of property, a misdemeanor. He's being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Lucero was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Lucero. He's being held in the Benton County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Lucero is in a relationship with Rowe's mother, according to the affidavit. Rowe lives in Oklahoma with his father, but was in Bentonville to visit his mother, according to the affidavit. The affidavit didn't say where in Oklahoma that Rowe lives.

NW News on 06/17/2017