25 for 25: Your say

Fifteen panelists for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette voted on the top 25 most memorable football games for the Arkansas Razorbacks since they moved to the SEC for the 1992 season. More than 80 games were considered.
Over the next two months, our writers will count down from No. 25 to No. 1, providing insight into what made these games special, for better or worse.
We also want to hear from our readers. Below are the 25 games that made the countdown, listed in chronological order. Please mail or email us your rankings 1-25. Your No. 1 game will receive 25 points, No. 2 will receive 24 points and so on.
Also, write us a couple of sentences on some or all of the games. If we get enough, we will run selected responses when we unveil the readers' choicees at the end of our countdown. Include your name and phone number so we can verify the comments if we choose to publish them.
Send mail submissions to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Attn. Jason Yates/Sports, 121 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, Ark. 72201. Or email jyates@arkansasonline.com:
1992 10-3 L vs. The Citadel Jack Crowe fired after loss
1992 25-24 W at Tennessee Hogs shock Vols in Knoxville
1995 20-19 W at Alabama J.J. Meadors catch/trap game
1995 3-34 L vs. Florida First team not Bama or Florida in SEC title game
1998 42-6 W vs. Alabama First SEC game of Houston Nutt era
1998 24-28 L at Tennessee Unbeaten Hogs fall on the "Stoerner Stumble"
1999 28-24 W vs. Tennessee Hogs get revenge by same score as year before
2000 27-6 W vs. Texas Satisfying victory in Cotton Bowl
2001 58-56 W (7 OT) at Ole Miss Young Matt Jones outduels Eli Manning
2002 21-20 W vs. LSU in LR "Miracle on Markham"
2003 38-28 W at Texas Hogs go from unranked to No. 14
2003 71-63 W (7 OT) at Kentucky Matt Jones over Jared Lorenzen in shootout
2005 17-70 L at Southern Cal Hogs worst loss in modern era
2006 27-10 W at Auburn McFadden's coming-out party
2006 28-38 L vs. Florida Loss to eventual national champion in title game
2007 48-36 W vs. South Carolina McFadden runs for SEC-record tying 321 yards
2007 50-48 W (3 OT) at LSU McFadden: "We got that wood right here!"
2008 31-30 W vs. LSU in LR "Miracle on Markham II"
2009 20-23 L at Florida Hogs take referee hosing against No. 1 Gators
2010 31-23 W vs. LSU in LR Victory leads to BCS bid
2011 26-31 L vs. Ohio State Mallett throws late INT in Sugar Bowl
2011 42-38 W vs. Texas A&M Wilson passes for school-record 510 yards
2011 29-16 W vs. Kansas State No. 7 Hogs cap first 11-victory season since 1977
2012 31-34 L (OT) vs. La.-Monroe 2nd-half meltdown epitomizes John L. Smith era
2015 53-52 W (OT) at Ole Miss Rally for victory after "Henry Heave"
Print Headline: 25 for 25: Your say
