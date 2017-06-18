UCA's new president makes Little Rock stop

Houston Davis, the recently appointed president of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, made a June 8 stop at the Country Club of Little Rock as part of a summer tour to meet alumni and friends.

Attendees were treated to drinks and appetizers as they mingled with Davis, his wife, Jenny, head men's basketball Coach Russ Pennell, head football Coach Steve Campbell, head women's golf Coach Natasha Vincent and other UCA officials, including UCA Board of Trustees member Shelia Vaught.

Jesse Thill, executive director of alumni relations at UCA, made introductions. Brad Teague, director of athletics, spoke of the "new energy" in the program and outlined its successes since the school became an NCAA Division I institution 11 years ago. The school has seen increases in the number of student-athletes and a rise in grade point averages and graduation rate for student-athletes.

Pennell outlined the lows and highs of the men's basketball team, which he said led the league in scoring last year, while Campbell talked up his students' academic successes and discussed the program's goals.

Davis, who came to the campus in January, called UCA "a fantastic place ... that has made a huge difference in your lives. And we're continuing to have that powerful impact on our students' lives." Noting the various achievements of the school, he reminded the alumni that "we could not do what we do without you."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 06/18/2017