Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 19, 2017, 9:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Car runs off Little Rock road, lands in creek

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:59 a.m.

little-rock-fire-department-officials-stand-at-the-scene-of-an-accident-where-a-car-ran-off-a-roadway-and-into-a-creek-monday-morning

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Little Rock Fire Department officials stand at the scene of an accident where a car ran off a roadway and into a creek Monday morning.


Authorities dragged a submerged car from a Little Rock creek Monday morning after the vehicle left a roadway and traveled into the water, officials said.

A silver compact car was heading north in the 4900 block of Mabelvale Pike sometime before 7 a.m., said a police officer at the scene. The car ran off the roadway, down a hillside, through a thicket and into Fourche Creek.

No one was seriously hurt, the officer said. It's believed only one person was inside the car when it landed in the water and that person was rescued, he said.

Little Rock police officers were directing traffic around the multiple fire engines parked at the scene. The department had cautioned drivers to avoid the area in a tweet sent at 7:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Car runs off Little Rock road, lands in creek

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online