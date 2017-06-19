Car runs off Little Rock road, lands in creek

Authorities dragged a submerged car from a Little Rock creek Monday morning after the vehicle left a roadway and traveled into the water, officials said.

A silver compact car was heading north in the 4900 block of Mabelvale Pike sometime before 7 a.m., said a police officer at the scene. The car ran off the roadway, down a hillside, through a thicket and into Fourche Creek.

No one was seriously hurt, the officer said. It's believed only one person was inside the car when it landed in the water and that person was rescued, he said.

Little Rock police officers were directing traffic around the multiple fire engines parked at the scene. The department had cautioned drivers to avoid the area in a tweet sent at 7:11 a.m.