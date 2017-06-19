Crews recover body from Arkansas River; teen was helping struggling swimmers when he drowned, sheriff says

BARLING — Authorities say they've recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned in the Arkansas River in western Arkansas while trying to help other swimmers who were struggling in the water.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says the man was pulled under the water Saturday near Lock and Dam 13 on the Arkansas River near Barling, about 120 miles northwest of Little Rock.

The sheriff says the man jumped into the river to help other swimmers who got caught in the current. He says the man went under the water and never resurfaced.

Fort Smith television station KHBS reports that a bystander helped pull the other swimmers to safety. Authorities say the 18-year-old's body was found Sunday night.