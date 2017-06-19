Man said to romp in Little Rock street, hurl trash at passing vehicles

A Little Rock man police purportedly found running in the street and throwing garbage at passing vehicles was arrested Saturday afternoon, a report said.

Officers were called about 3:10 p.m. to Baseline Road and the Interstate 30 frontage road. They saw a man "running between cars waving his arms," according to a report. The man also reportedly picked up trash from the roadway and threw it at vehicles.

Police said the man "took off running" when officers approached, but he was arrested soon afterward.

No injuries were reported.

James Davis, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.