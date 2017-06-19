Man's pinky finger shot off at Little Rock apartment complex, witness tells police

A 21-year-old man was shot twice at a Little Rock apartment complex shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A Little Rock Police Department report identified the victim as Jason Witt and said he was shot at Auxora Arms Apartments at 9101 Auxor Road.

Officers responded to the complex to investigate a shooting, but the victim was no longer there. A witness on scene said Witt was shot in the upper right arm and his pinky finger was shot off, according to the report.

Police later located Witt at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds to his right bicep and right hand.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The gunman was described as a black man who stood 5 feet 10 inches, weighed 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.