Police name man hurt in Little Rock theater shooting; night was 'chaotic,' movie-goer says

Police on Monday named the man hurt after gunfire broke out Saturday night outside a Little Rock theater, sparking what a movie-goer called "chaos" inside and outside the building.

Officers were reportedly called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the Rave movie theater on Colonel Glenn Road west of Interstate 430.

On the ground in front of the building, officials found 35-year-old David Jones of White Hall suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip, the report said. Jones was taken to a local hospital for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Jones was described by a police spokesman at the scene as an "innocent bystander" caught in gunfire that came from at least two vehicles that were possibly shooting at each other, Arkansas Online previously reported.

In the most recent police account released Monday, witnesses told officers that they saw an assailant near the entrance of the parking lot "running back and forth, firing a weapon."

Then, the male gunman got into a red Chevrolet Trailblazer or a similar SUV and fled, witnesses said. He was not identified on the report.

At least four vehicles were struck in the gunfire, including an SUV that belongs to Reecia Dunaway, who currently lives in Hermitage.

Dunaway said she and her date traveled an hour-and-a-half from southeast Arkansas to the Little Rock theater for an evening showing of All Eyez on Me, the new Tupac Shakur biopic. They treated themselves to the Rave because it has reclining seats, unlike theaters closer by, Dunaway said in a Monday phone interview.

The couple made it to a 7:50 p.m. showing. After the credits started to roll, Dunaway said, they left the dark theater and walked into pandemonium. The lobby “was loud. It was chaotic. People were running around, hollering everywhere,” she said.

Dunaway and her date just “tried to get the hell out of there,” she said. They hurried past flashing lights to her 2008 Lexus SUV parked at the back of the lot and found one of the windows was busted.

Passengers in the vehicle parked directly behind Dunaway’s told her they saw the glass break when it was struck by a bullet, she said.

Crime scene officials found one bullet underneath her vehicle and dislodged another from the inside, she said. Shell casings littered the ground, she said.

“I was just, like, dumbfounded,” Dunaway said.

She said she had wanted to leave the movie early to beat the crowd, but her date protested, so they stayed until the end.

“If we had left, we would have been in the crossfire,” she said.

Because her SUV was part of a crime scene, Dunaway and her date stayed at the theater until police said they could leave. She made it home at 3:30 a.m.

Dunaway said she frequently went to Little Rock at night, often alone, but not anymore.

"You don’t think things like that would happen," she said.