Searcy's Green an intriguing prospect

Searcy senior lineman Katrell Green has only played a few snaps of high school football, but is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state.

Green took part in Arkansas’ Trench Hogs camp on Sunday and worked out on both sides of the ball. He was measured at 6-foot 5-inches and weighed in at 350 pounds.

He played sparingly as a sophomore at nose tackle and was gearing up for his junior season when he suffered a broken leg during fall practice in August. Being void of any film from high school has slowed interest from colleges.

Razorback offensive line coach Kurt Anderson was impressed with Green, but wants to see more this fall.

“He said ‘We’ll see how you play this year',” Green said.

Green moves very well for a player his size and he showed that at camp and by recording 4.9 seconds in the 40 yard dash during testing at his school prior to his injury.

“That was before I broke my leg,” Green said. “I broke it August the 5th. I hit knees with somebody and it just broke. I just went down.”

He worked with the offensive line the first part of the camp and defensive line in the afternoon session with Anderson’s blessing.

“He was talking to me and he said ‘I’ll let you go over to the defense I really don’t want to let you go’,” Green said.

Green doesn’t have a strong preference, but said he might favor offense.

“I really don’t know, I would think offense,” Green said. “I like protecting. I think I do real well with that.”

An offer from the Hogs would be a big deal to Green.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Green said. “I’ve always wanted to come here.”