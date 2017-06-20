Daly II blazing own golf path

FAYETTEVILLE -- John Daly II's name stands out among 50 golfers at the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational, a three-day event that tees off today at the Fayetteville Country Club.

His father, former Arkansas Razorbacks golfer John Daly, has 18 professional wins, including a PGA Tour Champions victory last month. But "Little John," or "LJ," as he's called, has been making a name for himself on the junior golf circuit. He has five wins, two second-place finishes and a third-place posting in eight starts on the International Junior Golf Tour. Daly II also won his only American Junior Golf Association event to qualify for this week's AJGA tourney.

Like his father, who became the first PGA Tour player to average more than 300 yards per drive for an entire season in 1997, Daly II is dangerous with a driver. He regularly drives it 240 yards, but said "if I get mad or swing it extra hard for whatever reason, I can smack it like 250."

Not bad for a 13-year-old who began golfing at age 2.

"When he started, he put my golf clubs under his left arm, swung it that way and hit it beautifully," said John Daly, who'll watch the first two days of his son's tourney before heading to a Pro-Am event in Wisconsin. "When he was 4, the first time he took a full swing he just knocked the living hell out of it and then he's been at it from then on."

Daly II will be among 50 young golfers in this week's event, which features the top 25 boys and 25 girls ages 12 to 15. Only one entrant hails from Arkansas -- Little Rock's Ben Brogdon -- but Daly II is a part-time Arkansan because he spends his summers knocking the ball around The Lion's Den, his father's golf course in Dardanelle.

Despite driving the ball farther than most his age, Daly II said his "short game has been the key" to success in junior tournaments thus far.

"On a typical practice day, I hardly ever hit woods," Daly II said. "I've been practicing my short game a lot with chipping and putting. I work on all of my shots, but usually begin practicing by hitting wedges for a good 25-30 minutes and then just hit shots with my irons.

"From 50-80 yards is my biggest weakness because I can't control the spin, but I'm working on it."

Daly II said his father has never pushed him to play golf, although his dad does offer tips "when he sees something in my swing." His father said he's never had to push his son because he pushes himself.

"He's awesome. He's so dedicated to the game," Daly said. "He's got great coaches at the golf academy he attends in Florida and his game management is better than everyone else. He works on his short game the most, which is what I did and still do."

Daly also has made a name for himself through his Loudmouth Golf clothing line, which includes wild, colorful pants. Daly II enjoys the style, too. During Thursday's final round, Daly II said he may sport the same American flag pants and red shirt his father did May 7 during the final round of his one-stroke victory at Insperity Invitational, his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Sports on 06/20/2017